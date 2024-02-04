Maxwell Konadu applies for Black Stars job

Sports News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has officially thrown his hat in the ring for the vacant Black Stars coaching position, as reported by JoySports.



Konadu, currently at the helm of Nsoatreman FC, brings over a decade of experience, having served as assistant and interim coach for the four-time African champions from 2012 to 2022.



Confident in his ability to make the transition to head coach, Maxwell Konadu expressed his desire to take on the responsibility.



The vacancy arose after the dismissal of Chris Hughton, prompted by Ghana's disappointing performance at AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire, where they exited the tournament at the group stage.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) set a deadline of Friday, February 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM, for interested candidates to submit their CVs.



Although the timeline for shortlisting remains uncertain, sources from JoySports indicate that Maxwell Konadu and Michael Osei are among the indigenous coaches who have applied for the position.



A noteworthy criterion for consideration is the possession of a UEFA Pro coaching license.



Coaches without this qualification face automatic disqualification, raising questions about the eligibility of Konadu and Osei in the selection process.