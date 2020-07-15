Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Malawi legend Munde succumbs to coronavirus

Kannock Munde was a member of the Malawian team at AFCON 84

Former midfielder Kannock Munde has become the first high profile figure to succumb to COVID-19 in Malawian football circles.



The winger passed on at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the commercial capital, Blantyre, on Friday (10 July 2020) after a short illness. He was 63,



He was a member of the Flames squad that qualified for their maiden Africa Cup of Nations in 1984 in Cote d’Ivoire.



Munde is famous for his stints with local side, Wanderers, helping them to win titles in the 1970s and 1980s. He later served as a coach of Wanderers.



He is considered the first Malawian to coach in Mozambique guiding Ferroviaro de Nampula from lower league to the top-flight league in the late 1990s.

