Mahama congratulates Black Stars for win over CAR

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has congratulated that Ghana Black Stars player for their sweet victory over the Central Africa Republic national team.



“Congratulations to our Black Stars.



“Great come back from a goal down and a spectacular victory against CAR to book a well-deserved spot in the 2024 AFCON. You’ve made Ghana proud again!” Mr. Mahama stated in a tweet after the match on September 7, 2023.



The former President urged the Black Stars players to “Keep shining!”



“Let’s go for gold in the AFCON!” he stated



The Black Stars have successfully secured a place at the upcoming AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire with their win over CAR at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.