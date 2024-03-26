Legendary Ghanaian footballer Emanuel Awuley Quaye is dead

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Emanuel Awuley Quaye has passed on, Ghanasoccernet reports.



According to the football portal, the legendary footballer passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024.



Awuley Quaye Snr, as he was widely known, was the captain of the Black Stars team that won Ghana’s third AFCON title in 1978.



The Great Olympics legend was the father of Abdullah Quaye, who played for the Qatar national team and Lawrence Quaye, alias Junior.



At the 2023 edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards, Emanuel Awuley Quaye was celebrated for his immense contribution to football in the country.



EK



