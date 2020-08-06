Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Lee Addy opens up on how stranded Ghanaian players in Ethiopia arrived home

Former Black Stars defender Lee Addy

Former Black Stars defender Lee Addy, leader of the Ghanaian players stranded in Ethiopia in an interview with Happy 98.9FM has shared some of the experiences they encountered during their stay in Ethiopia before being airlifted back to Ghana.



Lee Addy told Happy Sports he had gone to Ethiopia to sign a deal with a club but that didn’t go through because the league had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic thus he had to return to Ghana.



Upon arriving at Addis Ababa, the Ghanaian borders had been closed and had to stay in the capital for weeks hoping the border will be open to traffic.



Other Ghanaian players and citizens had also converged in the Ethiopian capital hoping to get a flight back home should the borders be opened by the government.



The former Berekum Chelsea player explained that the extension of the border closure by the government led to the plea for support to be brought back home because they were running out of cash.



Lee Addy also revealed that there was a lot of support from Ghanaians especially some former footballers after the video had gone viral.



He mentioned that Tony Baffoe, John Paintsil and Derrick Boateng are some of the players to have reached out to him and on the part of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Asante also played a key role in the process to get them home.



The team arrived in Ghana, where they had to undertake a mandatory self-quarantine for 14-days at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.



“Our treatment at Prampram was excellent, our feeding and everything was well catered for. The Ghanaman centre can be improved to even host the Black Stars so it will help to cut down cost”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports.



Of all the total number of people who were quarantined at the centre, none of them tested positive for the coronavirus.

