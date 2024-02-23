LIVESTREAMED: Black Queens of Ghana vs Zambia - Olympic Games Qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Queens of Ghana came up against a formidable force in African football, Zambia in the 3rd round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers on February 23, 2024.



The Black Queens kicked off their Olympic qualifiers with impressive victories over Guinea and Benin.



Under the guidance of Coach Nora Häuptle, the Queens are determined to maintain their winning run and secure a historic qualification to the Olympics.



With a solid record of 7-0 aggregate against Guinea and 5-0 against Benin, the Black Queens are brimming in confidence as they take on Zambia.



A convincing victory for the Queens in the first leg will give them a crucial advantage for the return fixture and edge closer to qualification for the final stage of the qualifiers.



Follow the LIVESTREAM below







