Kwame Despite, Ofori Sarpong pictured with Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba

Ghanaian Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has been spotted in a photo with Ivorian legend Didier Drogba while on the flight.



In the picture shared on X by Ghanaian politician Gabby Otchere-Darko, Despite's brother Ofori Sarpong was also spotted in the image as they shared a moment with the Chelsea legend.



Drogba has been covering the 2023 AFCON hosted in Ivory Coast as one of the tournament ambassadors and a pundit.



Ivory Coast were on the brink of a group stage elimination but other results went their way as they progressed to the knockout stage as one of the four third-best-place teams.



In the round of 16, they came from a goal down to eliminate defending champions Senegal on penalties to progress to the last 8.



In the quarter-final, they played with 10 men for the majority of the game, scoring a late equaliser to send the game into extra-time before scoring a 120th-minute winner to secure a semi-final spot, winning the game 2-1.



Ivory Coast will face DR Congo in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé.





“Sometimes you need a lot of luck and, of course, pure determination,” says Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba, after Côte d’Ivoire’s meteoric rise from near elimination at the group stages to AFCON semi finalists. pic.twitter.com/SLCfEh0QBu — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) February 4, 2024

