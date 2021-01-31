Religion of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: GNA

Jesus acknowledges the powers of the devil - Rev. Dr Amarkwei

Reverend Dr Charles Amarkwei, the Minister in charge of the Calvary Presby Church in Ashaley Botwe has said Jesus acknowledges the power of the devil.



The Rev. in his sermon to his congregation encouraged them to stand firm in the Lord and always pray in times of difficulties and not to follow other prophets.



Speaking on the theme, “Jesus has the Power over Demons “, Rev. Amarkwei said in the text Mark 1: 21-28, God had Powers and persons with demons surrendered whenever they saw him.



“Jesus came so that we will be delivered from the power of the devil. If you are a believer, you have been given the power to cast out demons and this is the first sign of your salvation”, he said.



He urged believers to learn the word of God for them to be vigilant in every aspect of their lives.



Reverend Doctor Charles Amarkwei called on his members to have faith in the Lord because he alone has the power to destroy the schemes of the devil.



All COVID-19 protocols were observed during the service.