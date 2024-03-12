Ignore my criticism and give Black Stars job to Kwasi Appiah - Countryman Songo charges GFA

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Popular sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang commonly known as Countryman Songo has advocated for the return of James Kwasi Appiah as Black Stars head coach.



Songo has entreated the Ghana Football Association to hand the Sudan national team manager the job instead of the FA's reported favourite Otto Addo.



He argues that Kwasi Appiah is heads and shoulders above Otto Addo and has the technical know-how to usher the Black Stars into a better step than the latter.



"To appoint Otto Ado, who we know is not good and is just a trainer scout, then appoint Kwasi Appiah. If we claim we want a Ghanaian coach, then appoint Kwasi Appiah. He is also on the Exco and has more experience than Otto Addo. Forget my criticism of him in the past and give him the job. Even the bible says 'It's only the fool who doesn't his mind," he said on his Fire for Fire show.



"Kurt (GFA president), if we say we want Ghanaian, is Otto Addo the only one fit for the Black Stars job? No. If we talk about Ghanaian coaches, let's put Kwasi Appiah aside, Maxwell Kondu is even better than Otto Addo. Evans Adotey is also better than him.



James Kwasi Appiah has already had two spells with the Black Stars from 2012 to 2014 and 2017 to 2020. A third appointment would make him the only coach to lead the Black Stars three times.



Meanwhile, reports by SportObama TV suggest the GFA has agreed on a long-term contract with Otto Addo to lead Ghana's new project.



The Black Stars coaching role has been vacant since the sacking of Chris Hughton following Ghana's group stage exit at the 2023 AFCON.



Otto Addo's first assignment, if appointed, will be against Uganda and Nigeria during the March 2024 friendly window.









