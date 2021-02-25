Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

I’ll increase tax on betting to establish a sports fund - Sports Minister-designate

play videoMinister-designate for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

The Minister-designate for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has promised to give equitable attention to all sporting activities in Ghana.



If given the nod, he is looking forward to an opportunity to engage the Attorney-General and Finance Ministry as well as Parliament to set up a fund to support sports in Ghana.



He said he plans to introduce an increase of the 10% tax on betting activities to support the sports fund.



He was answering a question asked by Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the MP for the Odododiodoo constituency.



He indicated that there is currently a regulation being worked on to help improve the funding structure of the Ministry, and when given the nod, he will complete the process and have it passed.



Mustapha Ussif bemoaned the lack of resources to support talents in the country.



He said neighbouring countries like Kenya have a tax component on betting at 35%, but Ghana is the lowest with just 10%.



Meanwhile, he has promised to establish the University of Sports to train technical men such as coaches, PE officers, referees and other professionals.



This he noted would help unearth talents and professionals with international appeal.



