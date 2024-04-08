I am very sorry - Songo finally apologizes to John Paintsil

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has finally issued an apology to Black Stars assistant coach, John Paintsil after the latter pressed charges against him.



Countryman Songo who is one of the defendants in a defamation suit by John Paintsil issued an apology to the ex-player during his show on Adom TV on Monday, April 8, 2024.



The journalist who was remorseful for his actions said his utterances against the Black Stars assistant coach were misguided because he allowed his emotions to override him.



“God said we should be straightforward forward so if you realize that you’ve wronged your brother, just apologize. I want to apologize to John Paintsil for some things that didn’t go well. He’s a deputy Black Stars coach. I said certain things that didn’t sit well with him and it worried him," Songo said.



He added, "Sometimes when you get angry you say things that you later realize didn’t handle things better. So I want to tell him I am sorry and I ask for his forgiveness because after all football is the reason we are in this industry."



Background



John Paintsil sued four sports journalists and three media entities for defamation and demanded GH¢80 million in damages.



The journalists named in the lawsuit were Veronica Commey, Saddick Adams, Christopher Nimley, and Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo.



Additionally, the media entities Omni Media Limited, Angel Broadcasting Network, and Multimedia Group were served with a writ.



They were given eight days to respond and enter an appearance in court.



John Paintsil came under heavy criticism following his appointment as deputy coach of Ghana's senior national team.



He had earlier courted public disaffection after chastising some journalists, including some of those named in his suit, for leading a demonstration against the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The demonstration sought to highlight the poor state of football in Ghana and sports in general and to draw the attention of the regulatory bodies to the issue.



But John Paintsil mounted a spirited defence for the GFA and the ministry, noting that the protest lacked merit.



