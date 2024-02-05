I am ready to coach Black Stars - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has disclosed his readiness to assume the role of Black Stars' next coach if given the opportunity.



The Black Stars coaching role became vacant after Chris Hughton and his technical team were fired after Ghana's abysmal performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, Laryea Kingston expressed confidence in his qualifications to manage the Black Stars, emphasizing that he has extensive experience and an in-depth understanding of the requirements for international success.



Laryea Kingston said, "Of course, I will accept and do it easy. I know the level at which I am now," highlighting his readiness to become the next Black Stars coach.



Laryea Kingston who is now the Assistant Coach of the Black Starlets made 42 appearances for the Black Stars scoring 6 goals.



JNA/ ADG