I am back with more experience – Otto Addo on return as Black Stars head coach

Sports News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The newly appointed Black Stars head coach says he is happy to return to the job with much more experience.



Otto Addo, 48, was confirmed on March 15, 2024, by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as head coach for the senior national team months after stepping down following Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He has been offered a 34-month contract with the possibility of extending it for an additional two years - a communique from the GFA said.



Otto Addo in an interview with Dortmund's media team said his return will be spectacular.



“It is a great privilege to be able to take on the role of head coach of my national team. I’ve already gained a lot of experience in this role as interim coach and I’m looking forward to the task that lies ahead of me from the summer,” he said.



His immediate assignment is to lead the Black Stars in an upcoming international friendly match against Nigeria and Uganda this month.