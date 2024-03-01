How could you be this stupid? - Dafeamekpor under social media attack for wild Asamoah Gyan allegation

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Some Ghanaians have slammed Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament of South Dayi, over a bizarre claim that Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, deliberately missed the penalty against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup.



Some described the lawmaker’s take as ‘stupid’ and ‘ silly’, while others were disappointed that a member of parliament would make such remarks.



Dafeamekpor, in a Radio XYZ interview, alleged that Asamoah Gyan has been a lifelong supporter of the New Patriotic Party and allowed his political bias to influence him during his active days as a footballer.



In a quarter-final match against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup, Asamoah Gyan failed to convert a penalty that could have elevated Ghana to the status of the first African country to make the semi-final of the World Cup, but Dafeamekpor claims that Gyan’s miscued penalty was politically-influenced.



Dafeamekpor decried Gyan’s decision to accept an appointment to be part of the manifesto committee for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s candidate for the 2024 elections.



Per Dafeamekpor’s assertions, Asamoah Gyan should not have accepted the role as he is a national figure whose popularity and admiration cut across the two major political parties.



“I am of the opinion that Asamoah Gyan intentionally threw away that penalty because it was under NDC. It’s today that I’ve come to the realization that he threw away the penalty in the 2010 World Cup and the African Cup because the glory would have come to the NDC.



“Asamoah Gyan is now part of the Bawumia campaign team. There is everything wrong with that because when you are a national figure and you become partisan I can reasonably say that it’s because of politics you threw that penalty away so that the NDC government will not get the glory. I am telling you that I feel the pain,” he said.



Check out some reactions from Ghanaians regarding Rockson Dafeamekpor’s claim





This is a very silly thing to say. Wouldn’t have made any sense coming from a random party footsoldier, let alone an MP…. Smh https://t.co/MLVXaLBb3i — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) March 1, 2024

How could we be this stupid????????????????Politics is truly a stupid game cos we cease to think as politicians. How on earth will any sane person be thinking this way???? https://t.co/i0YVcEXQhg — Obed Asafo (@AsafoObed) March 1, 2024

Each and every day this old men gives us a reason for the youth to insult them…chale see this oo, somebro ein father ????‍♂️ https://t.co/MctL73uMtD — KD✌️???????? (@KojoDessyy) March 1, 2024

All these people dey parliament dey make decisions on behalf of a whole country. Such a shallow minded person. SMH ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/5baldM659z — 2pee (@_2pee) March 1, 2024

These are the people trying to take over in 2025. Read the mindset and let’s see what they’ll do given ministerial positions. ???? https://t.co/HZGhrw2h0k — Kay (@Kwesi_Agyei_) March 1, 2024

Someone’s father …Ei ….bibinii y3 Nnipa oo. How do we entertain these things sef https://t.co/AEuVJ69DfW — Benedict (@k2mbenedict) March 1, 2024

These kind of individuals should not even be close to Assembly Man. But look at him being an MP talking nonsense into our ears then later will come and some fools will still vote for him https://t.co/cvwYTVpt0I — DANIEL ???????? ???????? (@yivisonCrisis) March 1, 2024

Grown man voted into the legislature is making such petty claims, we dey back roff. https://t.co/VRv6uDREX5 — Adom (@its_jux_Adom) March 1, 2024

You should be ashamed of yourself if you belong to and sympathize with the NDC. Nobody has sense there and this dunce of an MP keeps proving same everyday. Eww???? https://t.co/V64lp7Y0Pv — Fiifi Sage (@_Fiifi_Sage) March 1, 2024

