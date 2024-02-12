How Ghanaians trolled Nigeria after loss to Ivory Coast

Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

The Ghana-Nigeria banter on social media took a new twist after the result on Sunday night

For Ghanaians involved in the social media banter with their Nigerian neighbours on social media, the result of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final was nothing less than an opportunity to exert revenge for weeks of being subjected to trolling for the nation’s poor show at the tournament.



Despite making it to the finals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday were beaten by the host nation who came from a goal down to clinch a 2-1 victory at the end of the match.



Several Ghanaian social media users including some popular figures have since taken to their pages to fire salvos at their West African neighbours.



Some mocked the notorious power blackout in Nigeria, others pointed to Nigeria's loss to South Africa at the just-ended Grammys, others even attacked the Nigerian political establishment.



The Super Eagles would have secured their fourth AFCON trophy and with that been at par with the Black Stars had they won.



The Ivorians, meanwhile, have won their third title, equaling Nigeria on the top winners chart topped by Egypt.



Ghana exited the 2023 AFCON in the group stages after managing a single point from three group matches.



The 2023 AFCON was held in Ivory Coast from January 10, 2024 to February 11.



Ivory Coast became the ninth country to host and win the tournament, following in the footsteps of the likes of Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, Algeria and Tunisia.



See some social media reactions below:





No Grammy

No Afcon

No fuel

No light

No president pic.twitter.com/hgN2fOauIB — Torgbuigà???????? (@Mr_Ceyram) February 11, 2024

Dear Ivoriens, we know you guys are not on Twitter. Worry not, Ghanaians are here for you. What are neighbours for? We would cook those noisy giant birds nu! No AFCON. No Grammy. No Light. No Fuel. Most importantly, NO NOISE! ???????????? — Sam 'Dzata' George ???????????? (@samgeorgegh) February 11, 2024

Bad government, no light, depreciating currency, no Grammy, no Afcon who am I?? — SDK (@sdkdele) February 11, 2024

We have to have a Ghana Vs Nigeria football match this year. The FAs should make this happen .. it’ll be ???? — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) February 11, 2024

What a story for Côte d’Ivoire!

They owe this to Ghana blackstars btw ???????????????? — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) February 11, 2024

Blaqbonez called me on facetime to laugh at me when my country’s Black Stars was sent home, the guy couldn’t stop smiling. Odumodu was on Facetime the next 3 days telling the Jeweller to make me the cheapest piece he’s ever made, And na me call am for the Jeweller o! You want me… — BLACKO (@blacksherif_) February 12, 2024

213 Million Nigerian tears ????



From Sokoto to Akwa Ibom and from Oyo to Borno the tears flow!



The elephant ???? has dealt with the eagle ???? #AFCONOnGTV — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) February 11, 2024

I joined a Nigerian space to troll.



The first Nigeria speaker said “at least I’ve seen my country win the AFCON during my life”



I left the space bruh. #SaveGhanaFootball ???? — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 11, 2024

Na so I dey hide from my Ghana brothers ooo pic.twitter.com/9cpetyk5jw — Victor Boniface (@boniface_jrn) February 11, 2024

Thank You Côte d’Ivoire for saving Africa from Noise pollution???????????????? — Wode Maya (@wode_maya) February 11, 2024

