Greatest footballer debate: Abedi Pele might not come close to Osei Kofi, Aggrey Fynn, others - Historian Anokye Frimpong

Popular Ghanaian historian, Anokye Frimpong, has expressed his utmost admiration for iconic African footballer, Abedi Ayew Pele.



Anokye Frimpong, like most Ghanaian and African football enthusiasts, is in awe of the accomplishment of Abedi Ayew Pele albeit with a caveat that Abedi's national team career could have been better.



In an interview with Kafui Dey, Anokye Frimpong extolled Abedi Ayew as a rare footballing talent that God blessed Ghana and Africa with.



He described Abedi as one of the players that laid the foundation for the well-documented successes of African players in Europe, noting that Abedi’s exploits in Europe, particularly, France triggered the influx of African footballers in the country.



He however calls for some circumspection when talking up Abedi Pele as the best Ghanaian footballer of all time.



According to him while documented history places Abedi above any Ghanaian footballer, oral history provides a different context.



Anokye Frimpong believes that time and the advent of the internet favoured Abedi Pele as those before him like Osei Kofi, CK Gyamfi and others played better than him but did not have the benefit of written history.



“By documentation, he is the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time but our elders tell us that years ago when African football was not known to the Europeans we had players like CK Gyamfi, Aggrey Fynn, Osei Kofi, Baba Yara and many more who they said were far better than Abedi but because we were not going to Europe, they were not recognized. It is only when you go to Europe that you make a name and are seen in the world. We had so many great players.



“ When you talk to people of the world, Abedi is arguably our best player but when you talk to people of yesteryears, they will tell you that they came across better players. Let’s just agree that he was our best even though I believe that he might not even come near Osei Kofi or Mohammed Polo,” he said.



With an AFCON title, three CAF Player of the Year awards and multiple league titles in France, Abedi Pele is regarded by many as the greatest footballer to have emerged from Ghana.



Anokye Frimpong in his detailing of the exploits of Abedi, disclosed how the former Black Stars captain earned the nickname ‘ Africa Maradona’.



“He was a dribbling magician and so aggressive. World Pele was a great footballer but was not as aggressive as Maradona. That is why Abedi, even though he was named after Pele, also had the accolade of Africa Maradona because of his aggressiveness. Also for his goal-scoring prowess from acute and unassuming angles,” he said.



