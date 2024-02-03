You are here: HomeSports2024 02 03Article 1914845

Sports News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians watch us qualify for semi-finals with their 24/7 electricity - Nigerians after beating Angola

« Prev

Next »

Comments (9)

Listen to Article

Super Eagles Super Eagles

Nigerians on social media, especially X (Twitter), mocked their West African rivals Ghanaians after the Super Eagles progressed to the semi-final of the 2023 Africa Cup Nations.

The two countries have a long rivalry that sees both countries banter with each other over the best food, and best music, among other things.

The rivalry is deep-rooted and thus sports, this time, football open an avenue to go at each other.

After the win over Angola, Nigerians trolled Ghanaians with the progress of the Super Eagles as many Ghanaians were backing Angola to eliminate the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles grind out a 1-0 win over the Antelopes at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

Ademola Lookman scored the only goal that secured the Super Eagles their 16th semi-final appearance in the competition history.

The Super Eagles, following the win, will now face the winner of the Cape Verde-South Africa quarter-final tie.

Nigeria are now two wins away from winning their fourth AFCON title, which will also be their first since 2013.


Checkout some reactions on social media



























EE/OGB

Comments:
This article has 9 comment(s), give your comment