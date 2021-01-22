Sports News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi meets Pope Francis

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has finally met the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State Pope Francis.



The 27-year-old together with his Spezia teammates paid a courtesy call on the Pope during their visit to Rome to play AS Roma in the Coppa Italia.



The Palermo-born forward was rested as Spezia shocked Roma 4-2 at their own backyard earning praise from the Pope.



“In Argentina they dance tango, and tango music is in two-four time, and today, you are 4-2,” said Pope Francis."



He also urged the newly promoted Serie A club to work hard as sportsmen insisting that sports is a noble profession.



The team gave the Pope a Spezia Jersey with the number 1 on it as well as some souvenirs.



“I like to see young men and women's efforts in sports because sports are a marvel. Sports bring out the best in us. Continue with this because it is very noble,” said the Pope.



Emmanuel Gyasi is enjoying his debut top-flight season in Italy, playing a pivotal role for the Eagles as they lie 13th on the table.



He is expected to play a vital role when they play Roma again on Saturday.