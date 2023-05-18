Ghana's Lawrence Ati-Zigi named best goalkeeper in Swiss Super League

Sports News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Ghanaian shot-stopper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been recognized for his outstanding performances in the 2022-23 season of the Switzerland Super League, as he was named the Best Goalkeeper of the Season.



The talented goalkeeper, who plays for St Gallen, has been an instrumental figure in his team's success this season.



Ati-Zigi's exceptional performances throughout the campaign earned him a well-deserved spot in the prestigious Team-Of-The-Season.



The 26-year-old displayed remarkable consistency and skill, demonstrating his prowess between the posts and cementing his status as one of the league's top goalkeepers.



The Ghana international's contributions were vital to FFC St Gallen's impressive campaign in the Swiss top-flight.



Ati-Zigi showcased scintillating performances week after week, proving himself as an invaluable asset to his club.



Having made 30 appearances in the Swiss Super League this season, Ati-Zigi kept three clean sheets.



Furthermore, Ati-Zigi demonstrated his proficiency in saving penalties, having successfully stopped two spot kicks out of the ten he faced throughout the season.