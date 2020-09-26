Sports News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana coach reveals Southampton defender Salisu Mohammed unfit for Mali game

Ghanaian player, Mohammed Salisu

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor says he left out Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu for next month's friendly against Mali next month because he is not fully fit.



The English Premier League ace is among several players Ghana must cap before another country gives him a national team call-up as he is yet to play for the West African country.



But he was excluded from the Black Stars 23-man squad for the game in Turkey on 9 October which has raised some eyebrows in some quarters but in truth he is yet to play for the Saints.



The highly rated Ghanaian defender signed for the Saints from Spanish side Real Valladolid in a deal worth around £10.9 million but he is yet to play for them.



Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said the newboy Salisu will have to wait few weeks before making his Premier League debut because of fitness and Akonnor is counting on the same reasons for the youngster's exclusion.



"He is not in the team because I heard his coach spoke about him in terms of fitness level. They are looking at October after the national games, before he will be back," Akonnor said.



"Based on that, I want to give him a chance to rest and get fit and start a game in Southampton and then we will look forward to get him on board."



The 21-year-old Salisu missed out on the opening day 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.



Hasenhüttl claims Salisu will be ready to make his debut for the Saints after October's international break.



"It may take a few more weeks, maybe [to break into the starting set-up]. After the next international break [in October], I hope to have him in the first eleven. He has good drive and is a very ambitious guy," Hasenhuttl told Hampshire Live.



"He is working hard on his fitness at the moment after a long break from injury and there are a few issues we must work on but you can see his physicality.



"He will not be a short-term project, he will be more of a long-term project. Therefore I think he was a fantastic transfer.



Southampton’s first game after the international break will be against Chelsea FC at the Stamford Bridge, where Salisu could make his very first bow.

