GFA blocks Saddick Adams on social media over post-AFCON criticism

Saddick Adams, the head of sports at Angel Broadcasting Network (Accra) has been blocked by the X (Twitter) handle of the Ghana Football Association.



The development was brought to light by Saddick Adams who is one of the convenors of the ‘Fix Ghana Football’ demonstration slated for Wednesday, February 14 2024.



Saddick, in a post on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, sought answers from the President and Communications Director of the GFA over the blocking.



Saddick Adams maintained that at no point in his campaign for accountability and revival of Ghana football has he used abusive words on the FA hence he is puzzled by the development.



He sarcastically expressed gratitude to the manager of the GFA account on X.



Dear my brothers @kurtokraku and @MistarHAT I have never used any offensive words or abused or even tagged GFA on this space. I follow this handle to access information. Whoever is in charge of the handle that has blocked me, thank you very much.”.



As stated in the earlier paragraphs, Saddick Adams is one of the leading sports journalists organizing demonstrations to vent their anger over the direction of Ghana football.



The group of respected journalists are concerned with the continuous downward turn of Ghana football and wants to use the protest to demand answers from the GFA, National Sports Authority and Ministry of Youth and Sports.



They have secured permission from the Ghana Police Service to embark on the protest on Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2024).



The group includes Countryman Songo, Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah, Veronica Commey, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, among others.







