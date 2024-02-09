GFA President Kurt Okraku reveals new Black Stars coach will get long term contract

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has disclosed that the association intends to offer a long-term contract to the new Black Stars coach.



Okraku made this announcement during a press conference held in Kumasi on Wednesday, addressing concerns about Ghana’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.



With just over four years in office as GFA President, Kurt Okraku is now overseeing the search for a fifth head coach for the senior national team.



“When we find the new set of trainers, it is our collective decision to stay with them for a long haul and all our national teams,” he stated.



Following Ghana's exit from the tournament, the GFA parted ways with Chris Hughton and his coaching staff, initiating the search for a new coach.



To facilitate the process, the GFA has established a five-member search committee tasked with finding the new coach within a three-week timeframe. Reportedly, over 600 coaches have applied for the position.



Ghana's failure to advance past the group stage came after finishing third in a group comprising Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



The Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, followed by consecutive 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique, resulting in their elimination from the tournament.