GFA Exco Member Frederick Acheampong wins NPP primaries

Executive Council Member and Black Meteors Management Committee Chairman Frederick Acheampong has won the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries for Ahafo Ano South East.



Fred Achee as he is popularly known polled 164 votes to win the seat to represent the NPP in the parliamentary race in the 2024 General Elections.



The former Ashgold CEO beat competition from four (4) other candidates to win the seat.



Among the contenders, John Wesley Owusu Boateng secured 82 votes, Emmanuel Osei-Boateng garnered 76, and Obeng Boateng and Roy Gyeabour Antwi received 88 and 29 votes, respectively.



Aside from his role in football administration, Fred Achee holds prominent positions in various sports-related committees and organizations.



He serves as the Chairman of the Division One League Super Cup Organizing Committee and holds the position of Treasurer at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).



His extensive involvement in sports administration extends to being the Chef de Mission for the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham.



Before transitioning to sports administration, Fred Achee had a noteworthy career as a sports journalist with Kessben FM in the Ashanti Region.



