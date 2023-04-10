French giants PSG reportedly interested in Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain are said to be interested in signing Ghana star Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, Footballghana.com can report.



The Ghana international is enjoying an amazing season with the Dutch giants, scoring 18 goals across competitions and providing 5 assists in the process.



Kudus has become a subject of interest for several top clubs in Europe including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and others following his swashbuckling performance this campaign.



Footballghana.com has gathered Paris Saint Germain is the latest club to join the race for the signature of the former FC Nordjaelland star.



According to Portuguese transfer experts, Pedro Almeida, PSG has begun talks with Ajax for the possible acquisition of the 22-year-old for a transfer fee of around €50 million.



Meanwhile, the Dutch giants are reportedly demanding a fee of more than €50 million.



Kudus is said to be interested in the PSG move but the French giants would have to meet the demands of Ajax to be able to secure his signature.



The Ghana star is currently injured and is expected to be out of action for two to three weeks.