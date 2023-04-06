Football fans, 'investors' blast Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta for tax on betting

Sports News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

The government's decision to tax winnings from lotteries, games of chance and sports betting has drawn varied reactions from Ghanaians on social media.



Some netizens claim that the government is being insensitive about the aforementioned taxes because not all slips go through successfully, which implies that the majority of their stake losses and the small number of winnings shouldn't be subjected to taxation.



As part of the government's efforts to expand the tax base and increase domestic tax income, gamblers should be ready to have 10% of their earnings being withheld as tax should the president assent to a newly passed bill by Parliament.



“What of a cashout in a loss because not all cashout are profits,” a Twitter user said.



“Lazy government worst Finance Minister. I will take this man to court p33,” another added.



Find some reactions below:





In case you missed it by the way, there’s a new 10% tax on your winnings from your betting slips. It will be deducted before payout. Take note and stop fighting the betting companies lol pic.twitter.com/FwMQzlulZq — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) April 5, 2023

Lazy government worst financial minister. I will take this man to court p33 — Sammy Sarkcess  (@KelvindAid) April 5, 2023

What of a cashout in a loss because not all cashout all profits — Nkrumah’s First Son???? (@cash_kwabena) April 5, 2023

I should use my head to fix odds whiles gov't sit on the other end of the table waiting for winning percentage.???? pic.twitter.com/ot7nmaoaQU — Heavy Hitta !! (@Marvinnnnn_g) April 5, 2023

Officially betting is now a job — Nkrumah’s First Son???? (@cash_kwabena) April 5, 2023

From " we moving from Taxation to industrialization" to taxing luck. Industrialization no ato nsuomo — Kwasi Quartey (@quarteykwasi) April 5, 2023

When I lose they won't refund some for me but wen I win u tax it na bet no by force anaa tsww — Kofi (@stilllyttle) April 5, 2023

10%??? That’s crazy — Theophilus Aidoo (@_naaidoo) April 5, 2023

So this government's men think only on taxes to improve the economy — Jess❇ (@jesslamps_) April 5, 2023

When d useless youths of dis country bcos of tribalism will not voice out and speak against dis useless gov't, wen we're called to demonstrate on d streets to register our grievances dey sit on social media and insult d demonstrators. E go reach everyone including u journalists. — 10Hag_World (@man_utd360) April 5, 2023

Useless government — molecules (@seidumuhammed8) April 5, 2023

The only thing this government is good at is sloganeering and taxation! What a spectacular failure this npp government have proven to be — Ernest Cudjoe Anorbor (@DrugDoctorErnst) April 6, 2023

