You are here: HomeSports2023 04 06Article 1744649

Sports News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans, 'investors' blast Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta for tax on betting

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

The government's decision to tax winnings from lotteries, games of chance and sports betting has drawn varied reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Some netizens claim that the government is being insensitive about the aforementioned taxes because not all slips go through successfully, which implies that the majority of their stake losses and the small number of winnings shouldn't be subjected to taxation.

As part of the government's efforts to expand the tax base and increase domestic tax income, gamblers should be ready to have 10% of their earnings being withheld as tax should the president assent to a newly passed bill by Parliament.

“What of a cashout in a loss because not all cashout are profits,” a Twitter user said.

“Lazy government worst Finance Minister. I will take this man to court p33,” another added.

Find some reactions below:

























AM/SARA