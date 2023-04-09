Shai Osudoku Hills: Potential for paragliding sports in Ghana

Regional News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Shai Osudoku Hills have been discovered as a suitable skyline for paragliding sports.



This will bring to two the number of paragliding locations in Ghana. According to Captain Ed Stein, the brain behind the Kwahu Paragliding Festival, it is up to the Ghana Tourism Authority to further develop this resource into a domestic tourism hub.



The Kwahu Paragliding Festival is an annual event that has become part of the Kwahu Easter Festivities.



The first paragliding festival was launched in 2005 and renamed the Kwahu Easter Festival in 2010.



The breathtaking event brings together seasoned and experienced pilots from around the world to fly hundreds of people during the 3–4-day event at Kwahu Atibie, a small town in the Kwahu South District.



The Odweanoma Mountain is located along Atibie Road.

The Kwahu Easter Festival has over the years brought thousands of people together and given them memorable experiences. As part of this year’s event, a total of seven pilots are on board the project, made up of six foreigners and one Ghanaian.



On Friday, 37 people, according to the tourism authority, had the opportunity to fly a total of 200 people targeted for this year’s adventure.



As of 10 a.m. on Saturday, 12 people had the opportunity to fly.

GBC News got interactive with some of the passengers, the brain behind Ghana’s paragliding instructor, and an official of the Ghana Tourism Authority.