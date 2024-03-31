Even though I studied Building Construction, if I build your house, it’ll collapse – Bukom Banku’s son

Sports News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Abubakar Kamako son of the legendary boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has said that even though he pursued building construction in school, he cannot pursue a career in the field.



He says regardless of the education he has had, he cannot lay a block to save his life.



Abubakar Kamako who was speaking in an interview with Adom TV said, “I went to Afajato Senior High Technical School where I studied Building and Construction but right now if I build your house for you, it will collapse,” he said.



Abubakar Kamako has set sights on world glory, indicating that he will pursue a career in boxing.



“I’m focused on Olympics qualifiers. I will qualify because I have some spirit inside me. I will do greater exploits and people need to watch out for me,” he said.



