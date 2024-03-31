You are here: HomeSports2024 03 31Article 1923921

Sports News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

Even though I studied Building Construction, if I build your house, it’ll collapse – Bukom Banku’s son

« Prev

Next »

Comments (14)

Listen to Article

Abubakar Kamako Abubakar Kamako

Abubakar Kamako son of the legendary boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has said that even though he pursued building construction in school, he cannot pursue a career in the field.

He says regardless of the education he has had, he cannot lay a block to save his life.

Abubakar Kamako who was speaking in an interview with Adom TV said, “I went to Afajato Senior High Technical School where I studied Building and Construction but right now if I build your house for you, it will collapse,” he said.

Abubakar Kamako has set sights on world glory, indicating that he will pursue a career in boxing.

“I’m focused on Olympics qualifiers. I will qualify because I have some spirit inside me. I will do greater exploits and people need to watch out for me,” he said.

Comments:
This article has 14 comment(s), give your comment