Elated Yusif Basigi appreciates FIFA’s support to women’s football amid coronavirus

Renowned Women’s Football Coach Yusif Basigi has welcomed the news that FIFA is set to offer financial support to women’s football, describing it as timely and a big relief.



World football governing body, FIFA as part of its COVID-19 Relief package for member associations has decided to allocate not less than $500,000 to support women’s football in these challenging times.



Yusif Basigi who has spent a chunk of his career in the women’s game has praised FIFA for the intervention and is highly convinced such a financial injection will do miracles for the women’s game in the country.



He told Accra based Asempa FM, “It is big welcoming news for women’s football, that FIFA will remember us and give us such a package. This will do a lot for us. There are a lot of financial challenges in the women’s game. Sponsorship issues, there are low returns as well.



“So most of the club owners do what they do for the passion for the game. They just have the love for the game and do it. It’s unlike the men’s game where you sell players and make money.



“In women’s football, the players leave and the clubs get nothing. If they commanded huge transfer fees, Hasaacas Ladies will be one of the richest clubs in Ghana. But we don’t get anything.



“So this FIFA intervention is a big relief for the club owners to streamline things. The little that we get for the women’s game we appreciate," he concluded.

