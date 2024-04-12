Denzel Gyan: Meet Baffour Gyan’s son tipped by Asamoah Gyan to be Ghana’s next football star

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

From Baffour to Asamoah and then now to Denzel, the Gyans are gradually establishing themselves as one of the country’s football royalties.



While Baffour Gyan impressed Ghanaians with his talent from the late 90s to the mid 2000s, Asamoah Gyan took over from the mid-2000s and set records with the Black Stars.



The baton is now being passed on to Denzel Gyan, who is the son of Baffour, the elder of the two Gyan brothers.



Inspired by his dad and uncle’s achievements, Denzel has kicked off his journey to football stardom with Asamoah Gyan expressing conviction that Denzel will in the foreseeable future become the face of Ghana football.



In an interview with GTV Sports Plus, Asamoah boldly named Denzel as his potential successor, praising his improvement over the years.



“The next Asamoah Gyan is my nephew Denzel. (Son of Baffour Gyan) Hee has improved within these few years and I feel like he will mature very soon.



He added that the young lad has also inherited his iconic jersey number-3.



Playing for Taking Over Stars FC, Denzel Gyan has a knack for scoring goals and is on the path to becoming a top striker.



He announced his presence in 2023, producing standout performances in the Baby Jet Under-16 Cup and the Tariq Lamptey Foundation Cup.



His remarkable performance caught everyone’s attention, and he deservedly won the Man of the Match award in the knockout phase.



The lad netted two goals for his side to win the Baby Jet Under-16 Cup which was held at La McDan Park.



