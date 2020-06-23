Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Coronavirus: Kay Sports management donates to Women’s League clubs

Kay Sports management donated 160 boxes of bottled water and 16 boxes of disposable face masks to the Women’s League clubs.



All the 16 teams plying their trade in the top flight division are set to receive 1 box of bottled water and 1 box of disposable face masks to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus diseases.



The presentation was done at the Ghana Football Association Secretariat on Monday afternoon.



Chairperson Hilary Boateng and her vice Rosalind Amoh received the items on behalf of the clubs and thanked Kay Sports management for the support.





