Clamp down on sex workers to stop spread of coronavirus - Pastor

The Head Pastor of Jesus Power House Ministry Rev. Agya Dadie, has called on the security agencies to clamp down on the activities of female sex workers to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.



In an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said despite the measures put in place to contain the spread, the activities of female sex workers are breeding grounds for the virus.



To him, the security agencies should with immediate effect clamp down on sex workers if we want the virus to stop spreading.



The man of God was of the view that a number of business have stopped operating due to the outbreak but the activities of sex workers which is frowned upon by the law and our religious beliefs are still ongoing.



He was worried Ghanaians prefer to seek the services of sex workers but do not patronise church activities.



Despite the lifting of the ban on church services and the requirement for churches to host not more than 100 people, people are not going to church but go to sex workers. This is dangerous and could spike our coronavirus cases, he added.



According to him, some sex workers he recently communicated with have vowed not to stop their trade because they have a way to ensure they protect themselves.



The activities of sex workers are evil and not acceptable and so we have to stop them immediately,he declared.





