Check out the local coaches who applied for Black Stars job

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The hunt for the new Black Stars coach continues and there is a strong clamour for Ghanaian coaches to be handed the job as the proponents believe that there are enough good coaches in Ghana to lead the Black Stars.



When the window opened, some Ghanaian coaches threw in their hats and expressed interest in leading the Black Stars.



One of such coaches is Maxwell Konadu who reportedly applied for the job last week with the hope that he will finally land the dream job.



The former Asante Kotoko coach was appointed assistant to Kwasi Appiah in 2012 and partnered with him for the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



When Kwasi Appiah was fired in September 2014, Maxwell Konadu was handed the Black Stars job in an acting capacity and qualified the team for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.



He was Avram Grant’s assistant until the Israeli coach was fired after the 2017 AFCON in February of that year.



Coach Kwasi Appiah was appointed head coach of the Black Stars for the second time and Konadu was one of his lieutenants alongside Ibrahim Tanko.



He also was a member of Milovan Rajevac’s technical team that exited the 2021 AFCON at the group stage.



Michael Osei



The former Asante Kotoko player has confirmed that he has applied for the Black Stars as he believes that his time is now.



"Yes, I have applied for the job because I believe that with everything I've learnt, I am capable of coaching the squad.



"Looking at the team, there are a number of young players like Majeed Ashimeru, Enerst Nuamah, Osman Bukari, and many of the current players who I have coached at the U23 level alongside coach Ibrahim Tanko.



"I've been coaching in Ghana for about 12 years, totalling nearly 15 years of coaching experience. Ghana is also my home country, so I understand the culture, have the expertise, and believe now is the time to coach the squad and I'm always a winner."



Michael Osei has handled clubs like Asante Kotoko, and Liberty Professionals, and also served as FSV Frankfurt II assistant but his last job was with Bibiani Goldstars.



The deadline for the submission of the application which was February 2, 2024, has expired.