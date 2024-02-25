Charles Osei Assibey declines appointment onto Bawumia’s manifesto committee

Sports News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, Charles Osei Asibey, has declined an appointment to serve on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's 2024 campaign manifesto sub-committee on Youth and Sports.



Mr. Osei Asibey, known for his dedication to sports development and advocacy, has decided not to join the campaign sub-committee to maintain his apolitical stance.



He believes it's important to stay neutral and impartial in his current roles within the sporting community.



In a statement released today, February 25, 2024, Mr. Osei Asibey stressed the importance of keeping politics separate from sports, given his leadership positions in Armwrestling at both local, continental and global levels.



As President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation, Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation and Vice President of Ghana Athletics, he's responsible for promoting fairness and integrity in the sport.



Mr Osei Asibey also highlighted his role as General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), showing his commitment to supporting sports journalism and advocacy in the country.



"Evidently, my love and passion for the development of my country is not in doubt, but by virtue of the international positions that I hold and the position as General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), I am required not to be, or be seen to be partisan, because as we all know, global or international sports commits us, as leaders, to fair play and non-aligned in any way".



Mr. Osei Asibey has vowed to continue sharing his ideas for enhancing sports development and is open to discussions on the matter.



Mr. Osei Asibey has since written to the committee to thank them for the opportunity and wish the Dr. Bawumia 2024 campaign success.