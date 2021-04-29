COVID-19 Vaccine: Ghana go receive 300,000 Sputnik V vaccines dis week

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Ghana go receive some 300,000 Sputnik V vaccines dis week as part of second phase of de COVID-19 vaccination efforts.



De country start dey face some supply challenge sake of global pressure on de vaccine manufacturers.



Dr Asiedu Bekoe, Public Health Director for Ghana Health Service talk BBC Pidgin say "despite de shortage across de world sake of de high demand for India, we go get de vaccines give Ghanaians."



"We also dey rely on Sputnik vaccines, we no dey rely on only AstraZeneca" he add.



Ghana Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu talk journalists say sometime Sputnik deliver some 160,000 give Ghana already but dis week de country go receive 300,000 Sputnik vaccines.



Ghana dey receive de Sputnik vaccines from Russia after some 1.3million vaccines wey dem send to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) but remain unused.



Sake of de June expiry on de vaccines, UNICEF who dey lead de vaccine procurement and supply operation give de global COVAX facility dey redistribute de 1.3million vaccines to Ghana and some five other African countries.



