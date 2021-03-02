Religion of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: GNA

Birim South NCCE sensitises churches on coronavirus vaccination

As part of national efforts to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccination exercise succeeds, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has started engaging churches in Birim South District on the need to get vaccinated.



Mr Yaw Somuah, NCCE Director, Birim South District in the Eastern region, told the churches that getting vaccinated and at the same time observing the COVID-19 preventive protocols was the best way to fight the global pandemic.



The officials of the NCCE visited churches such as Assemblies of God - Akyem Awisa; Presbyterian Church, Ebenezer - Akyem Swedru; Corpus Christi Catholic Church - Akyem Swedru; and Presbyterian Church - Akyem Asawase.



The NCCE Director said 600,000 vaccines out of 20,000,000 have arrived in the country and that the exercise would first start in areas like Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Central regions.



Rev Father Foster Asiamah, Parish Priest at Corpus Christi Catholic Church - Akyem Swedru, advised worshippers to avoid any speculation about the outcome of the vaccine.



He encouraged people to rather get vaccinated to stop the spread of the deadly virus which has disrupted global economic and social activities.



Other church leaders expressed gratitude to the NCCE for bringing such an important national exercise to the doorsteps of the people.