Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ashantigold medical chief denies report of four players testing positive for coronavirus

Ashantigold S.C

Medical Chief of Ashantigold S.C, Dr. Goerge Chidi has rubbished reports that four players of the club have tested positive for the Coronavirus.



According to Dr. Chidi, the club is yet to undertake a Coronavirus test denying claims of any positive test.



"That's not true,because we have not started testing them of COVID-19, we are yet to start the covid test, all things being equal on Saturday we should start," he told Oyerepa FM.



"It's no big deal anyone testing positive but we are yet to do the COVID-19 test, KCCR is ready to come pick the samples but we are trying to put our logistics together. We need to put in place the protocols."



The Miners are rolling out plans to begin preparations ahead of next season's CAF Confederation Cup.



Part of plans to start training including undergoing Coronavirus test and subsequently gaining government's approval to begin training.



The Obuasi based club were given the nod to represent Ghana in the Confederation Cup following the cancellation of the 2019/20 season by the Ghana Football Association.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.