Sports News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Asante Kotoko appoint David Obeng Nyarko as acting Communications Director

The club in a statement has accepted the resignation of the Nhyria FM Sports Host

Asante Kotoko have appointed David Obeng Nyarko to act as the club’s Communications Director following the resignation of Moses Antwi Benefo.



The experienced sports journalist resigned from his post on Friday sighting personal and professional reasons.



The club in a statement have accepted the resignation of the Nhyria FM Sports Host and have appointed the Special Aid to the club’s Chief Executive Officer David Obeng Nyarko to act in that role.



PJ Mozee followed with the sacking of head coach Maxwell Konadu who parted ways with the club af r the team’s outstanding Ghana Premier League game against Great Olympics. Kotoko lost the game by a lone goal.





