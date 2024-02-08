Asamoah Gyan still unhappy over how he lost Black Stars captaincy to Dede Ayew - Laryea Kingston reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston, has revealed that Asamoah Gyan has not moved on from the pain he suffered after he was stripped of the Black Stars captaincy for Dede Ayew.



Laryea, who believes the captaincy was forcibly taken from Gyan, stated that Gyan's pain is still visible whenever he talks about how he lost the armband.



"Look at someone like Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew got the captaincy by force so if you are speaking to Asamoah now he is not happy," he told Graphic Sports.



Prior to the 2019 AFCON, then-Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah named Asamoah Gyan as the general captain, handing the official captain role to Andre Dede Ayew.



Explaining his decision that many blamed Ghana's early exit on, Kwasi Appiah said he did the right thing.



"It is about doing the right thing. I couldn't have stripped Gyan of the captaincy and given it to Christian Atsu(or any junior player). Whoever deserves to take over, you give it to him," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube.



Laryea has also had his fair share of heartbreak after he was left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup in 2006 and 2010. He went on to retire without playing at the World Cup.



He said he never supported the team until he recently found a way to let go.



"Myself what they did to me for so many years I never supported the Black Stars but just recently I sat down and said it's over let me focus", he said.



Laryea Kingston's name has come up as on of the recommended names for the vacant Black Stars job. Many believe the former Hearts of Oak player is on the right path in his coaching career and could do a good job.





