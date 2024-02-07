Asamoah Gyan spotted at Bawumia's lecture

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan was spotted at Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s lecture on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



Asamoah Gyan who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer was captured at the Kofi Ohene Konadu auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The ex-player was part of many Ghanaians who attended Bawumia’s lecture in preparation for his political campaign.



The Vice President delivered a national address outlining his vision and manifesto for Ghana after being elected flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



In 2020, Asamoah Gyan expressed his desire to become the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Weija-Gbawe constituency in the Greater Accra Region.



"I’m happy that people are grateful for what I have done. I said earlier that people want me to become their MP," he told Adom FM.



"The most important thing is that people are happy with what I have done.



"Talking about politics anything can happen, but for now politics is not on my mind.”



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is the flagbearer of the NPP is hoping to break the 8 and become the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections.



