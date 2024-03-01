Asamoah Gyan missed 2010 World Cup penalty because of politics – NDC MP makes bizarre claim

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament of South Dayi, has launched a scathing attack on legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, making a bizarre claim that the former player deliberately missed the penalty against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup, held in South Africa.



Dafeamekpor, in a Radio XYZ interview, alleged that Asamoah Gyan has been a lifelong supporter of the New Patriotic Party and allowed his political bias to influence him during his active days as a footballer.



In a quarter-final match against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup, Asamoah Gyan failed to convert a penalty that could have elevated Ghana to the status of the first African country to make the semi-final of the World Cup, but Dafeamekpor claims that Gyan’s miscued penalty was politically-influenced.



Dafeamekpor decried Gyan’s decision to accept an appointment to be part of the manifesto committee for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s candidate for the 2024 elections.



Per Dafeamekpor's assertions, Asamoah Gyan should not have accepted the role as he is a national figure whose popularity and admiration cut across the two major political parties.



“I am of the opinion that Asamoah Gyan intentionally threw away that penalty because it was under NDC. It’s today that I’ve come to the realization that he threw away the penalty in the 2010 World Cup and the African Cup because the glory would have come to the NDC.



“Asamoah Gyan is now part of the Bawumia campaign team. There is everything wrong with that because when you are a national figure and you become partisan I can reasonably say that it’s because of politics you threw that penalty away so that the NDC government will not get the glory. I am telling you that I feel the pain,” he said.



Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan, who was among the manifesto team inaugurated on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, has responded to the criticism that greeted his decision to align with Dr. Bawumia and the NPP.



The legendary footballer said he is not worried by the attacks as he is of the conviction that the appointment is a platform for him to put into practice over two decades of experience as a footballer, boxing promoter and sports event organizer.



"They have their own opinions," said Gyan at the inauguration of the NPP's campaign team for the 2024 general elections, at the Alisa Hotel, when he was quizzed about his thoughts of his critics.



"I have been there [before]. I have been to Stadia, and been booed in front of 80,000 people, I am used to it.



"At the end of the day, the work shows. Sometimes, you go to the enemy's territory and you come out with applause. I have confidence in myself and I know what I can do to help. I am here to help because of my 20 years of experience. I can't just sit at home and keep it. I have to share with the new generation to benefit from it.



"At the end of the day when everything is said and done, we see what we did or what we couldn't do. The criticisms will come. It is also good for me personally and for my team to push harder…" he added.



Asamoah Gyan is the head of the youth and sports sub-committee of Dr Bawumia’s manifesto team.







