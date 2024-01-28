Allow ex-players to run Ghana football, not degree holders - Kwadwo Asamoah

Sports News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Former Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah has urged the Ghana Football Association to include former footballers in decision-making to help the development of the sport in the country.



The former Juventus player noted that ex-footballers are better off in managing the affairs of football as compared to someone who has earned a degree in football because they have undergone a lot of training and have a worth of experience and knowledge about the game.



“I think they give more chances to ex-footballers. As I always say, you might have a degree in football but things a footballer will know about inside and outside the pitch, he has been through, he has learnt it He has that experience,” Kwadwo Asamoah said in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon.



He added, “Probably most of our people at the FA haven’t been to Europe to experience how football is run. In football, we have people who are good in different ways so you can’t mix it. You can’t be like he has been to school meanwhile he doesn’t know anything about football.”



The ex-Inter player explained that most ex-players are ready to develop the game but they’ve been retired to the back.



“I think if they give more chance, there are people who want to be part, that want to bring their experience to help the nation. But if you don’t give them the chance, they will say let me sit somewhere,” he stated.





