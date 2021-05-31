Adjusted level 2: Presido announce new restrictions for South Africa to contain Coronavirus

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 31 May 2021
Source: www.bbc.com
South Africa goment don place di kontri on 'Adjusted Alert Level 2' wit effect from Monday, 31 May as cases of coronavirus continue to dey rise for di kontri.
President Cyril Ramaphosa give di announcement wen e dey follow kontri pipo tok on Sunday.
E say over di last seven days, di kontri dey witness average of 3,745 daily new infections.
President #Ramaphosa: Funerals to be attended by no more than 100 people and social distancing needs to be observed. There’s a 2-hour limit to funerals and no ‘after tears’ will be allowed. #StaySafe #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/O71sNDY2gU— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) May 30, 2021