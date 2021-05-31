You are here: HomeSports2021 05 31Article 1274950

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 31 May 2021

Adjusted level 2: Presido announce new restrictions for South Africa to contain Coronavirus

Presido Ramaphosa as he dey receive Coronavirus jab Presido Ramaphosa as he dey receive Coronavirus jab

South Africa goment don place di kontri on 'Adjusted Alert Level 2' wit effect from Monday, 31 May as cases of coronavirus continue to dey rise for di kontri.

President Cyril Ramaphosa give di announcement wen e dey follow kontri pipo tok on Sunday.

E say over di last seven days, di kontri dey witness average of 3,745 daily new infections.

