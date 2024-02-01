AFCON top scorers since 1957 to 2021

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Since its inception in 1957, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been a stage for remarkable talents and unforgettable matches.



From the early dominance of Ad-Diba to Vincent Aboubakar's striking prowess in 2021, the tournament has witnessed an array of top scorers who have not only led their teams to glory but have also become enduring icons of African football.



1957 - Ahmed El-Diba (Egypt): The inaugural AFCON saw Ahmed El-Diba of Egypt emerge as the top scorer, setting the stage for the tournament's rich history.



1959 - Eustaquio Contreras (United Arab Republic): Contreras continued the trend, showcasing goal-scoring prowess for the United Arab Republic (now Egypt) in 1959.



1962 - Mengistu Worku (Ethiopia): Ethiopia's Mengistu Worku left an indelible mark in 1962, guiding his team to success and claiming the top scorer title.



1963 - Hassan El-Shazly (Egypt): Egypt's El-Shazly proved lethal in front of goal, securing the top scorer position in 1963.



1965 - Osei Kofi (Ghana): Ghana's Osei Kofi exhibited goal-scoring brilliance in 1965, contributing significantly to his team's success.



1968 - Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast): Ivory Coast's Pokou dominated the scoring charts in 1968, showcasing his skill and helping his nation make its mark.



1970 - Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast): Pokou repeated his feat in 1970, solidifying his status as one of the tournament's all-time greats.



1972 - Ndaye Mulamba (Zaire): Zaire's Mulamba made history in 1972, becoming the top scorer and a key figure in his team's triumph.



1974 - Cherif Souleymane (Guinea): Souleymane's goal-scoring prowess in 1974 added to the tournament's legacy, showcasing Guinea's footballing strength.



1976 - Mulamba Ndaye (Zaire): Ndaye once again claimed the top scorer title in 1976, underscoring his significance in Zaire's football history.



1978 - Segun Odegbami (Nigeria) and Mulamba Ndaye (Zaire): Odegbami and Ndaye shared the honors in 1978, symbolizing the competitive spirit of AFCON.



1980 - Billiat Nenungwi (Tanzania): Tanzania's Nenungwi left an indelible mark in 1980, showcasing individual brilliance in front of goal.



1982 - George Alhassan (Ghana) and Lakhdar Belloumi (Algeria): Alhassan and Belloumi shared the top scorer accolade in 1982, reflecting the closely contested tournament.



1984 - Roger Milla (Cameroon): Milla's name became synonymous with AFCON in 1984, marking the beginning of his legendary international career.



1986 - Roger Milla (Cameroon): Milla continued his scoring exploits in 1986, solidifying his status as one of Africa's footballing icons.



1988 - Ishmael Addo (Ghana): Addo's goal-scoring prowess in 1988 showcased Ghana's attacking strength on the continental stage.



1990 - Djamel Menad (Algeria): Menad's lethal finishing in 1990 secured him the top scorer title, contributing to Algeria's success.



1992 - Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria): Yekini's name became synonymous with Nigerian football in 1992, leaving an indelible mark as the tournament's top scorer.



1994 - Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria): Yekini repeated his feat in 1994, underlining his consistent goal-scoring prowess.



1996 - Mark Williams (South Africa): Williams etched his name in history in 1996, playing a pivotal role in South Africa's triumph.



1998 - Benni McCarthy (South Africa): McCarthy's clinical finishing in 1998 showcased South Africa's emerging footballing talent.



2000 - Patrick Mboma (Cameroon): Mboma's goal-scoring exploits in 2000 added to Cameroon's storied AFCON history.



2002 - Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon): Eto'o's emergence as the top scorer in 2002 marked the beginning of his iconic international career.



2004 - Patrick M'Boma (Cameroon): M'Boma's goal-scoring prowess in 2004 added to Cameroon's rich legacy in the tournament.



2006 - Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon): Eto'o once again claimed the top scorer title in 2006, showcasing his enduring excellence.



2008 - Mohamed Aboutrika (Egypt): Aboutrika's influential role in Egypt's success in 2008 highlighted his goal-scoring prowess.



2010 - Gedo (Egypt): Gedo's clinical finishing in 2010 played a crucial part in Egypt's AFCON triumph.



2012 - Emmanuel Mayuka (Zambia): Mayuka's goals in 2012 were instrumental in Zambia's historic AFCON victory.



2013 - Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria): Emenike's striking prowess in 2013 contributed significantly to Nigeria's AFCON success.



2015 - André Ayew (Ghana): Ayew's goal-scoring exploits in 2015 showcased his impact on Ghana's attacking front.



2017 - Junior Kabananga (DR Congo): Kabananga's contributions in 2017 demonstrated DR Congo's goal-scoring prowess.



2019 - Odion Ighalo (Nigeria and Sadio Mané (Senegal): Ighalo and Mané shared the top scorer accolade in 2019, symbolizing the competitive nature of modern AFCON.



2021 - Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon): Aboubakar's clinical finishing in 2021 crowned Cameroon as champions and added another chapter to AFCON's storied history.