AFCON 2023: South Africa wins third place after beating DR Congo on penalties

Sports News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a dramatic showdown at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), South Africa clinched third place after a penalty shootout victory against DR Congo.



The match ended in a stalemate, leading to a tense shootout where South Africa emerged triumphant, converting six penalties to DR Congo's five.



The Bafana Bafana failed to reach the finals of the tournament after losing their semi-final match against Nigeria last week.



They however redeemed themselves on Saturday night by beating DR Congo to clinch bronze at the tournament being held in Ivory Coast.



The final of the 2023 AFCON will come off on Sunday, February 11, 2024, when Nigeria takes on the host nation in a match that promises to have the entire continent on edge.



GA