2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana's opponent Mali beat Nigeria 2-0 in friendly

Mali, an opponent for Ghana in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, defeated Nigeria 2-0 in a friendly match on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Marrakech in Morocco.



The Eagles of Mali outplayed the Super Eagles of Nigeria with a goal in each half to win the intense clash.



El Bilal Toure opened the scoring for Mali in the 18th minute, capitalizing on a well-delivered cross to slot the ball into the net.



Despite Nigeria's efforts to find the equalizer, they struggled to utilize their chances.



Mali extended their lead in the 86th minute when Kamory Doumbia sealed the victory with a goal after intercepting the ball from the halfway line and skillfully finishing it in the box.



The win marks consecutive victories for Mali after they defeated Mauritania in a friendly match on March 22, 2024.



Unlike Mali, the Black Stars of Ghana faced challenges in their recent friendly matches. The Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria and managed a 2-2 draw against Uganda.



Ghana will face Mali in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers during the June 2024 international break.



