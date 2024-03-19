2023 African Games: Ghana's Azamati finishes fifth in Men's 100m final as Cameroon's Eseme claims gold

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's sprint star, Benjamin Azamati finished fifth in the Men's 100m final at the 2023 African Games on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.



Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme who beat Azamati in the semi-final won the race with a time of 10.14s.



Nigeria's Itsekiri Usheoritse claimed second place with a time of 10.23s while Namibia's Gilbert Hainuca picked the bronze medal with a time of 10.29s.



Azamati, who ran a time of 10.45s, missed out on the podium together with his compatriot Aggerh Barnabas who clocked 10.50s.



After his slow finish in the 100m semi-final, Azamati hinted at having a hip flexor problem.



"Not the perfect race for me, I feel like I didn't execute well but I will go sit with my coach and talk about it. I had a little bit of a tight hip flexor. I think I'll go back and see the physio to work on that and see how we can do tomorrow," he told the media after finishing the race with 10.41s.



Meanwhile, Ghana Mary Boakey also missed out on a medal after finishing 7th in the Women's 100m race.





EE/DO