2023 African Games: Black Satellites share spoils with Congo in a goalless draw

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana were unable to secure a win in their first group game of the men's football competition at the 2023 African Games against Congo.



The encounter ended in a goalless draw, leaving Desmond Ofei's men with mixed feelings about their performance.



Despite dominating the game with numerous attempts, including threats from the likes of Abdul Aziz Issah and Jerry Afriyie, the Ghana U-20 side couldn't find the breakthrough to break the deadlock, settling for a draw.



One of the closest moments came from Aziz Misibau, whose shot rattled the crossbar in the 80th minute, leaving the Ghanaian side frustrated.



Adding to the disappointment, a controversial decision ruled out a goal for offside in the dying moments of the game. Despite replays suggesting otherwise, the absence of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) made the decision irrevocable.



The next Group A fixture between Gambia and Benin at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night will add further anticipation to the unfolding drama in the men's football competition at the 2023 African Games.



The Black Satellites will now focus on their next Group A game against Gambia, scheduled for Tuesday.



With hopes of making amends for their performance in the 2019 African Games, where they failed to advance beyond the group stage, Ghana will be eager to secure a win in the upcoming clash.