2023 Africa Games: Ghana beats Nigeria to win gold in Women’s Football finals

Ghana’s Black Princesses have been crowned champions in the Women’s Football tournament at the 2023 Africa Games.



In a thrilling encounter at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, March 21, 2024, Ghana staged a comeback against Nigeria, who took an early lead courtesy of a 23rd-minute goal by Edeh Njideka.



However, a goal by Ghana’s Tracy Twum in the 77th minute brought the Princesses back into the game and pushed the match into extra time at the end of 90 minutes.



With the stadium packed with home fans, Ghana eased into extra time by taking a commanding lead courtesy of a goal by Abdulai Mukarama.



The 99th-minute goal sealed Ghana’s victory as the game ended 2-1 in favor of the host nation.



Ghana’s hosting of the 13th Africa Games comes to an end on Saturday, March 23, 2024.



Ghana stands a chance of winning gold in the men’s version of the football tournament on Saturday as the Black Satellites take on Uganda in the finals of the Men’s Football.



