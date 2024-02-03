You are here: HomeSports2024 02 03Article 1914892

2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Resilient nine-man Ivory Coast beat Mali to reach semi-finals

Ivory Coast pulled off an astonishing extra-time comeback win despite being a man down as they beat Mali 2-1 on Saturday evening.

The hosts needed a penalty shootout to get past Senegal in their first-round knockout match, while Mali beat Burkina Faso 2-1.

The first half was marked by chaos as Sikou Niakate had a penalty appeal for handball turned down as he was offside, before Odilon Kossouna conceded one for a foul on Lassine Sinayoko, only for Adama Traore to miss.

Just before half-time, Sinayoko brought another desperate foul from the Kossouno, who saw red.

As the weakened side tired, Nene found room to fire in a brilliant strike from 30 yards out to take the lead, but with the game almost over, Simon Adingra prodded home an injury-time equaliser.

With no breakthrough in extra time, the match seemed to be set for penalties before a knockout blow from Oumar Diakite in extra-time added time.

