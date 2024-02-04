2023 AFCON: Ronwen Williams saves four spot kicks as South Africa upset Cape Verde

Sports News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ronwen Williams saved four shootout penalties as part of an outstanding goalkeeping display to help South Africa reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a gruelling win over Cape Verde following a goalless draw after extra time.



Bebe, Willy Semedo, Laros Duarte and Bryan Teixeira were all denied by the inspired Williams, who also made a spectacular late save to tip Gilson Benchimol's first-time strike against the woodwork with extra time looming during a contest largely characterised by poor finishing.



Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha also made two exceptional saves in quick succession shortly after extra time began to deny Mihlali Mayambela and Teboho Mokoena.



South Africa will now have the chance to avenge their defeat to Nigeria on their last appearance in the Afcon semi-finals when they were beaten 2-0 by the Super Eagles in 2000.



The 1996 champions will attempt to bridge a 24-place gap in Fifa's rankings when they meet the three-time winners in Bouake on Wednesday (17:00 GMT).